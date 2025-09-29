How is it October already?

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’re stepping into the season of school formal celebrations. For many teenagers, the school formal is more than just a night out—it’s a milestone, a memory-maker, and a chance to feel your absolute best. And nothing completes that look quite like the right hairstyle.

Formal hair isn’t about copying a picture-perfect style from Instagram. It’s about finding a look that complements your personality, outfit, and vibe, while still feeling comfortable enough to last through dancing, photos, and having fun. Here are some of the most trending formal hairstyles this October—and why they work so well for the big night.

1. Hollywood Glam Waves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret Doherty

Classic waves never go out of fashion. Think deep side part, smooth glossy curls, and that red lipstick vibe. This style pairs perfectly with vintage style dresses. The best part? It frames the face beautifully and looks amazing in photos from every angle.

2. Textured Updos

Gone are the days of stiff, overly sprayed hair. Today’s updos are softer, looser, and more textured. A low bun with a few curls falling around the face is a great choice if your dress has detailed shoulders, sequins, or embellishments—you want the hair up to let the outfit shine, but keep it soft and youthful.

3. The Polished Ponytail

It’s not just about the hair itself—formal season is the time to add accessories.

Don’t underestimate the ponytail. A sleek, high pony with volume at the crown can look glamorous, eye catching and modern. For something softer, a low pony with waves is also a good choice. Ponytails are dance-proof, can hold up when the weather isn’t good which makes them not only a stylish option but also practical.

4. Plaits

Plaits bring detail and personality to formal hairstyles. Whether it’s a crown plait, a fishtail down one side, or plaits tucked into a bun, this look always stands out. Plaits also hold amazingly well, so you won’t be worrying about your hair falling flat before the night is over.

5. Half-Up, Half-Down Styles

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Half Up, Half Down style is the perfect middle ground for anyone who can’t decide between leaving their hair down or going for an updo.

This is the perfect middle ground for anyone who can’t decide between leaving their hair down or going for an updo. Adding plaits or twists, can take a simple half-up style into a “formal” style. Plus, it keeps hair out of your face while still giving you length and volume.

6. Accessories That Pop

It’s not just about the hair itself—formal season is the time to add accessories. Pearls, jewelled clips, headbands, and even ribbons can add a glamorous touch. Accessories also let you personalise your look to compliment your hair and dress.

Tips for the Night

Formal hair isn’t about copying a picture-perfect style from Instagram. It’s about finding a look that complements your personality, outfit, and vibe,

Prep matters. Smooth, glossy hair starts with good conditioning and heat protection.

Hair washed and really well rinsed the day before is ideal for styling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stay you. The best style is one that feels comfortable and still looks like you.

As October sweeps in, it’s amazing how quickly the year has flown by. School formals just arrive suddenly, full of sparkle, excitement, and memories you’ll never forget. With the right hairstyle, you’re not just getting ready for a night out—you’re stepping into a moment that will be photographed, remembered, and cherished for years to come.