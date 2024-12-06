Mayor of Derry & Strabane Lilian Seenoi Barr reflects on 6 months ‘leading with hope, growth and common good’

December marked six months since I had the honour of taking on the role of Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council. It has been a surreal experience!

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every single day, I witness the heart and soul of this wee place we all call home. Together, we’ve achieved so much, building a city and district that reflects the values of inclusivity, progress, and unity.

In my inaugural speech last June I made a firm commitment to represent everyone and spoke of my intention to give strong leadership – to be a Mayor that would lead with hope, a commitment to growth and common good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am delighted to have progressed with several Mayoral initiatives that are very close to my heart.

The Mayor of Derry & Strabane Lilian Seenoi Barr at the Christmas lights switch on.

These include – my Inclusive Youth Hub - Our Guildhall, Our Place.

This hub has become a vibrant space for young people to gather, have fun, share their ideas, and nurture their aspirations.

The two events delivered to date at the Guildhall, have been hugely successful, with young people from across our region coming together to meet new friends and enjoy each other’s company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am extremely proud how it reflects the beautiful diversity of our city and district and to see the joy in each and every one of their faces.

The Mayor of Derry & Strabane Lilian Seenoi Barr with local children and Santa Claus at the Christmas lights switch on.

Another initiative very close to my heart is the Inclusive Birthday Party for Children and Young People with Additional Needs. Although postponed to January, the outpouring of interest and support for this initiative fills me with pride.

I cannot wait to celebrate with these amazing young people, reminding them and all of us that we are a community that cares deeply for our most vulnerable.

We are currently in the process of finalising arrangements for this in January and I look forward to welcoming young people for this once in a lifetime celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I hosted my Community Christmas Party, and I am proud to say it was a true celebration of the festive spirit, bringing families and neighbours together to share laughter, joy, and love.

We all came together to honour the everyday heroes among us, those who inspire hope, show remarkable strength, and uplift others in our community. This event was my way of saying a massive thank you to everyone who makes our district such a special place to call home.

When taking on the role of Mayor, I was very firm in my commitment to show leadership with growth, and I was extremely proud to play a key part in the signing of the Financial Deal that will pave the way for a thriving economic future for our region.

The exciting City Deal projects will allow us to see real growth in sectors such as health and life sciences, digital industries and SMART technology that will support economic investment and regeneration as well as boost tourism and culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am truly excited to see the development and scoping of the key regeneration projects to create spaces in our city and town centres that are safe, accessible and vibrant.

I am very proud to have recently participated in a trade and investment trip to the United States where not only did I actively promote and showcase our city and region to potential investors, but I attended meetings and events with a view to opening doors to new business opportunities and showcasing our district as a hub of innovation and investment.

I represented our City and District on a global stage when I participated in the Congressional Black Caucus Conference in Washington, DC, and amplified our city’s voice, by celebrating diversity, and learning from global leaders to bring inspiration and actions back home.

In my first six months as Mayor I have taken my role to lead with common good very seriously and reached out to people of all walks of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I had the pleasure of meeting and welcoming many dignitaries including the outgoing Taoiseach Simon Harris, the First Minister and deputy First Minister, the Secretary of State for NI and many government ministers and officials, and dignitaries who visited our city, ensuring at all times that our city and district is represented and promoted and our attributes showcased.

One of my key roles as Mayor is engaging directly with young people through our schools, colleges and local communities and it has been truly inspiring.

Every school visit, every handshake, and every conversation with a community group reminds me of the incredible strength, kindness, and unity we all share.

I have really enjoyed attending events across the Council area including Family Fun Days, Rallies, Campaigns, Conferences, and Large-Scale External Events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been an absolute joy to attend and support these events, which bring us closer as a community, celebrate our rich diversity, and shine a light on the social issues that matter most.

These events not only highlight the need for change and the voices of our communities to be heard, but also inspire action, all while showcasing the vibrant spirit and resilience of our city and district.

As we draw close to Christmas, and we are all busy with the festive season it would remiss of me not to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has helped me in my role as mayor over the last six months.

To everyone who has welcomed me into your spaces, encouraged me, and cheered me on – a huge THANK YOU!. You inspire me daily. Together, we’ve made these achievements possible, and I am energised to keep working toward the common good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As I look ahead into 2025, I am committed to represent you as Mayor for the remainder of my tenure. My commitment remains stronger than ever. As your Mayor, I will continue to lead with hope, growth, and a focus on the common good. Let’s keep building a city and district we can all be proud of.