Annette McGavigan who was shot dead by a British soldier on September 6, 1971.

She wanted to be nurse. But, on September 6, 1971, she was shot dead by a Royal Green Jacket while watching a riot after court proceedings against John Hume and Ivan Cooper, over a sit-down protest at Laburnum Terrace in August 1971, had been adjourned.

Annette got out of school early and was still in her St. Cecilia's uniform. She had turned 14 on June 1. On September 8, 1971, her funeral was one of the biggest ever witnessed in the Bogside; 10,000 lined the streets under black flags as her coffin was borne from her Drumcliff Avenue home to St. Eugene's Cathedral. After Requiem Mass, her casket was carried the whole way from the Cathedral to the City Cemetery where her shattered mother, Annie, collapsed with grief at the graveside.

Her brother, Martin, a young boy at the time, recalls the sheer devastation of the time. Annette’s parents never recovered. When her six siblings came home from school or work, Annie would be sitting holding Annette’s clothes and crying.

Annette McGavigan's funeral cortege makes its way up Stanley's Walk on the way to the City Cemetery.

In later years, her father William would spend hours staring at her mural on Rossville Street.

A file has now been submitted by the Legacy Investigations Branch to the Public Prosecution Service but, due to the NI Troubles (Legacy & Reconciliation) Act, prosecutions relating to the conflict must be initiated by May 1.