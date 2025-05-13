Bridal season is officially in full swing, and with it comes all the excitement, emotion, and creativity that make wedding mornings truly amazing.

For our newest members of staff, it’s been a brilliant experience for them and they’ve really enjoyed the buzz of it.

Packing up that hair bag, double checking we haven’t forgotten anything before travelling to the location for an early start.

Most bridal parties book me alongside our fabulous make-up artist Melissa. Melissa has such a natural flair for make-up, that she creates bridal looks effortlessly.

a bride reading a letter from her partner

We work really well together swapping over from hair to makeup ensuring that everything is on perfect time for the photographer and videographer's arrival.

There’s a special kind of energy that fills the room on a wedding morning. From the moment the first coffee is poured and the curling wands heat up, the atmosphere is amazing. Helping people feel confident and beautiful on one of the most important days of their lives.

Working with talented photographers and videographers always has a flow to the way we all move around one another, capturing the details without disturbing the moment.

From the perfect lighting for that ‘final lipstick touch’ shot to styling hair just right for the slow-motion video. These professionals help bring our work to life in the perfect way. My most recent wedding was with the fabulous Lisa McConalogue.

She managed to capture so many amazing moments with attention to detail including the Bride’s hair, makeup, dress and flowers.

Our team, especially the newest members, has loved seeing how every part of the morning—from touch-ups to veil placements—fits into a larger creative vision. It’s not just about makeup and hair. It’s about being part of those memories that will last forever.

The laughter, the music, the stories and the wedding breakfasts are always amazing.

More than anything, wedding mornings are about connection. They’re filled with genuine moments: a bride reading a letter from her partner, the banter between friends, or the quiet pause when the dress finally goes on. Being part of these moments is an honour.

Every wedding has its own story, and we’re grateful to play a part in each one.

And for our newer team members, it’s been a chance to see how much trust is placed in us—not only as hairstylists but as a calming, supportive presence when it matters most.

Throughout this year we have so many bridal bookings. Thank you to all the beautiful brides who trust us on their big day. I’m so proud of how the whole team has grown—stepping up, showing creativity, and embracing the joyful chaos that comes with bridal work.

The pressure is on to make sure everything is perfect, for the beautiful bride and bridesmaids.

Thankfully we haven’t crossed paths with any ‘bridezillas’ yet - it’s been plain sailing for myself and the team. Hopefully, I haven’t spoken too soon.

