Mother ran to son’s aid after shooting

A mother ran to her son’s side after he was shot in both legs in a paramilitary style shooting in Derry.

Police said the woman heard her 25-year-old son’s cries of pain following the shooting in Lisfannon Park on Friday evening.

PSNI Detectives investigating the attack said the man was shot a number of times at around 7.15pm on Friday.

He was taken from the scene to hospital for treatment to his injuries,

PSNI Inspector Cummings said: “The 25-year-old victim has sustained gun shot wounds to both legs in a sickening and vicious attack.

“He was targeted in a residential area in the early evening when children and families were going about their normal, every day lives.

“This is despicable and should not happen in a civilised society.”

Insp. Cummings added: “What makes this incident all the more shocking is that the victim’s own mother heard his cries of pain and ran to his aid.

“I’m appealing to people in the community to help us identify the perpetrators of this callous attack.”

Police have urged anyone with information to telephone 101 quoting reference number 1194 of the 8/3/19.