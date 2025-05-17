OUR SPACE 20: Captain William Coppin - Shipbuilder & Inventor 1805-1895

Remarkable Kinsale-born William Coppin learned shipbuilding in Canada.

In the Caribbean he met Derry businessman John Kelso, who commissioned him to build a boat.

In 1831 William built and, in 19 days, sailed ‘The Edward Reid’ to Derry. He stayed in Derry, captaining ships - reducing the Derry-Liverpool time from 21 to 18 hours.

In 1837 he opened a shipyard where the Clarendon Bar recently stood. It employed over 500 men. His ‘City of Derry’ in 1839, using inventions of William’s, set a record 104 days from Liverpool to Madras.

Captain William Coppin and the former Ivy House, Strand Road.

Londonderry Corporation held a dinner and presentation in his honour. In 1840 William opened a foundry and engineering works where the Quayside Centre now stands.

With guests he supervised launchings from the flat roof of his home ‘Ivy House’, Strand Road. 10,000 people watched the 1841 launch of ‘The Maiden City’.

‘At least 20,000 people’ watched the 1842 launch of his most ambitious ship ‘The Great Northern’ - one of the first ever ships with an Archimedean screw propeller.

It was greeted with amazed praise in London. But it bankrupted him. Fire destroyed the shipyard in 1846 and William turned to salvaging wrecked ships - more than 140 of them!

Captain William Coppin

When he was 68 he sold his businesses and moved to 14 Sackville Street, but continued to invent - a triple-hulled ship; and a fishing apparatus with artificial light.

130 years ago William was buried at St Augustine’s Church. No doubt he would be pleased that his name is remembered at UU’s student residence Coppin House, 141c Strand Road.