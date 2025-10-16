Political opinion: Hugh Scullion Workers Party Representative responding to the Health Minister’s address in relation to winter pressures
Mr scullion continued while a decrease in waiting lists and an increase in receiving treatment are welcome especially for those who have been suffering. The minister should have realised by now that throwing money at the private sector is not the answer, it is part of the problem. Medical staff who could and should be working in the health service, are instead double jobbing in the private sector, thus helping to create longer waiting lists. That money should be used to build capacity within the health service.
The Workers Party believes if the minister is serious about tackling the crisis and winter pressures, he would be better placed talking to, trade unions, service users, and others, instead of vested interests inside and outside of the healthcare system.
Mr Scullion ended by saying this type of meeting is “too little too late” to tackle winter pressures in the normal course of events certainly not during a crisis.