Political opinion: Hugh Scullion Workers Party Representative responding to the Health Minister’s address in relation to winter pressures

Mr Scullion said gathering a large number of people in a room does not solve the problems of winter pressures it did not the previous year when a similar exercise was carried out much earlier in the year. Every day of the year is a winter pressures for staff working during the current crisis within the health service. Winter brings with it all the health challenges for those who have been struggling with the effects of poverty, health inequalities, poor housing, and those who cannot afford to heat their homes. Bed shortages and staff shortages become more acute for both patients and staff .

Mr scullion continued while a decrease in waiting lists and an increase in receiving treatment are welcome especially for those who have been suffering. The minister should have realised by now that throwing money at the private sector is not the answer, it is part of the problem. Medical staff who could and should be working in the health service, are instead double jobbing in the private sector, thus helping to create longer waiting lists. That money should be used to build capacity within the health service.

The Workers Party believes if the minister is serious about tackling the crisis and winter pressures, he would be better placed talking to, trade unions, service users, and others, instead of vested interests inside and outside of the healthcare system.

Mr Scullion ended by saying this type of meeting is “too little too late” to tackle winter pressures in the normal course of events certainly not during a crisis.