Political opinion: Tony Dorrian Workers Party Representative commenting on reports of corridor care in hospitals in England says NI has been experiencing that problem for over a decade
Mr Dorrian added as we head into the winter pressures the situation will become more acute as the system gets overwhelmed by the bed shortages, staff shortages, lack of home care packages, and long queues of ambulances treating patients in car parks and ambulance bays. None of the plans we have heard so far will be sufficient to tackle this problem.
The Workers Party is calling on the Executive to implement a funded comprehensive fully funded program to alleviate these problems. Not by throwing money at the private sector, but by building capacity within our healthcare system. The private sector has no interest in dealing with our elderly vulnerable population who require ongoing care. Or those who have suffered years of neglect and health inequalities, who are more likely to become ill during the winter months.
It is now time to put the health and wellbeing of the citizens of Northern Ireland first, health care is about healing, not making a profit.