Political opinion: Workers Party Regional spokesperson says she's 'proud' of Party activists who marched in solidarity at Newry Pride
Ms Grant said members of the Workers Party’s LGBTQ+ committee, the women’s committee, the youth wing, and branches all participated to show our solidarity and support for the LGBTQ+ community.
"Despite the damp weather and torrential rain, spirits were not dampened," she said.
"The atmosphere of solidarity and support was tremendous, with political parties, trade unions, and community organisations joining the parade, and people cheering from shops, pubs and restaurants along the route of the parade.
"It was wonderful to see Newry Pride on our streets again. The Workers Party will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the LGBTQ + community in their struggle against all forms of discrimination, as we have done for decades."
Ms Grant said for the Workers Party, Pride is an opportunity to not only show solidarity but also to protest against those who seek to “capitalise, profit, and exploit” the LGBTQ + community.
"Identity is used under the capitalist system to divide; socialism seeks to unite us." Ms Grant added. “Gay Rights are Human Rights.”
The Workers Party thank Newry Pride for a wet but wonderful day and look forward to marching with you again next year.