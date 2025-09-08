Political opinion: Workers Party spokesperson highlights 'concerning' report that almost 80% of Southern Trust losses are due to 'clinical negligence'

Patient and service users need to be reassured when they read statements like this.

The trust has revealed that 78% of overall losses in the financial year ending 31st March 2025.

The Director of Finance, Procurement and Estates stated that the losses totalled £9.3m at the end of the last financial year calling it a positive decrease from the previous year of £2m. The losses have been reviewed.

Employers liability and employment law was responsible for £593,000 and £730, 000 respectively and was an increase on last year. Workers Party regional spokesperson, Nicola Grant, said these facts and the amount of money involved is very concerning.

She said: "I believe the trust should provide a much more detailed account.

"The Workers Party will be asking for clarification on these figures, broken down into how many people were involved with the clinical negligence, not names of patients, but numbers.

"We would also like a breakdown of how many employees were involved in the other two categories of employers liability and employment law, as these are quite large sums."

She added: "Patients will want to know how these huge losses have impacted the service and which budget the money came from.

"Just last week it was reported that the trust lacked the money and the staff to provide home care packages, a service that could relieve the pressure on beds and improve flow through.

"The Workers Party would also like to know if monies marked for waiting lists will be used to create capacity in house or will it be another gift to the private companies."