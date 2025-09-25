The recent news that student numbers grew more in one year than in the previous decade at Ulster University’s Magee campus is a sure sign that change, and indeed progress, is real.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More students, more research activity and a stronger academic presence is enriching our economy and our culture alike.

Added to that, Seagate’s announcement of significant new investment and new jobs underlines that global companies see a strong future here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are not isolated wins; they are clear signs that the North West is moving with purpose and confidence.

Andrew Fleming

Public investment has helped to light the spark, but the private sector must fan the flame. The opportunity will only be realised if businesses, developers and entrepreneurs see the potential of a return of investment which allows them to match the ambition being shown by areas of government and the university sector.

We are not yet seeing that private sector confidence in all parts of the economy -– the lack of movement in building student accommodation is a prime example.

If the city and region is to reach its full potential there must be confidence that student numbers will grow, good jobs will be created, disposable incomes will increase and that basic health and housing needs will be met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with vibrant retail and high-quality leisure spaces, all will play a part in making Derry a destination of choice for not only students but anyone looking for a quality of life that is second to none.

Magee College

We cannot ignore the reminders that our work is far from done. The news that Kieran Kennedy has stepped down from the Invest NI board shows that frustrations still exist and underscores the importance of ensuring the North West remains firmly on the agenda.

Likewise, the absence of funding for our local clubs in the NI Football Fund highlights the ongoing challenge of securing a fair share of resources for our community.

We in the Chamber are working with governments, institutions, and investors who share this vision to create a NW City Region that will compete on equal terms with the best regions in these islands.

We have momentum and a unique chance to shape a prosperous future. We must seize it together so that the progress we celebrate today becomes the everyday reality for the generations to come.