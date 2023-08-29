News you can trust since 1772

Unionists ditch Paisley realism

Polls suggest a majority of unionists have abandoned the late Ian Paisley’s canny approach to politics.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 10:42 BST

​In spite of the advantages of the Windsor Framework - a reiteration of the Protocol which eliminates red-tape on goods - 64% of unionists apparently now back DUP’s Stormont no-show.

As unionism tilts at windmills and singularly fails to seize on the opportunities of the WF, the contrast between the pragmatism of Paisley and his latter day heirs could not be more apparent.

Paisley was able to discern the unique position of the North within his own beloved ‘UK’ and promoted an ‘Irish Sea border’ when it suited.

Ian Paisley interviewed by the press in 1969. (Photo by Harry Dempster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Ian Paisley interviewed by the press in 1969. (Photo by Harry Dempster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
In 1996, during a debate on BSE, he unflinchingly told MPs: “The secret of the difference between us and the rest of the UK is simple— we do not have a land border; we have water around us.

What does unionism fear?

"We can safeguard ourselves. Everyone knows that we have always had the best possible animal health standards because we are ringed by water.”

In 2001, at the height of foot-and-mouth, he told MLAs: “It is certainly gratifying that we do not have this disease to the same extent as they do in the rest of the UK.

Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness arrives for a press conference held jointly with President of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso in 2008. AFP PHOTO/DOMINIQUE FAGET (Photo credit should read DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP via Getty Images)
Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness arrives for a press conference held jointly with President of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso in 2008. AFP PHOTO/DOMINIQUE FAGET (Photo credit should read DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP via Getty Images)
"Does the Minister agree that, given the serious announcements and fresh outbreaks in various parts of the UK, we need to be even more careful in guarding our ports as the summer months approach?

"As we have been able to stop the disease from getting a grip on NI, it would be terrible if, given the summer traffic, there were to be any let-up in the very successful way that the ports have been guarded.”

Paisley was, for all his faults, a realist and a leader who led.

Time for those who delivered us Brexit and the Protocol to start recognising the backstop's advantages

