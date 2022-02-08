YOUR VIEWS: People in Derry on First Minister resignation and NI Executive

The DUP have said the move was due to unhappiness with the Protocol and the threat they claim it poses to the Union with Britain.

Due to the decision taken by the DUP, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has also automatically lost the position by dafault due to the power sharing arrangement within the Executive office.

Other Ministers, however can continue in post, although their remit is restricted as the Executive can no longer meet.

As things stand, certain goods arriving from Britain must be checked when they arrive at the NI ports, but not when they move from NI to the South, preventing a hard border separating it from the north.

The DUP have been opposed to the NI Protocol and ordered workers at the ports to stop checks on goods from the UK, going against the Brexit agreement.

We took to the streets of Derry city centre and asked local people what they made of the latest political developments up on ‘the hill’.

Emma Duffy from Rosemount said: "This is just because they're not getting their own way because of the Protocol, and because of this they're not able to pass laws, bills and whatever and everybody is left to suffer because they're not getting their own way."

Ruairí Hegarty said: "I don't know, they don't do much anyway, they're all just sitting about twiddling their thumbs, and I don't think him stepping down is going to change that."

John O'Reilly, who is from Lisburn, said: "It's just a circus and that keeps going on now. I think we're going to have a stalemate for a few months over here."

Erin Healy said: "Nothing has been done for a couple of years anyway up in Stormont, and they've been promising things that haven't been happening, so I don't think him stepping down is going to make a difference because the next person that comes in is going to be just as bad as him."