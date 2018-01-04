Packed programme for 2018 at Older People NW in Derry

Older People North West would like to invite everyone to get their new year off to a healthy start by coming along to their Health MOT day on Monday, January 8 from 12pm to 4pm at Malvern House on Chapel Road. OPNW will have Murphey’s Pharmacy doing health checks, while Action on Hearing loss will be offering advice on hearing impairment. The Pink Ladies will be on hand to offer information on cancer screening and services, as well as some taster sessions for our new and established programmes.

New programmes on offer for 2018 include yoga class at 5.15pm on Tuesdays, a positive mental health programme as part of our loneliness project beginning in February, a six-week falls prevention exercise programme, and the development of a choir in partnership with Magee’s Community music programme.

A spokesperson for Older People North West said: “Our regular classes and services will continue as usual. We will once again have a one-to-one computer tuition service on Mondays and Wednesdays as well as monthly ‘Phone and I-Pad Tech Help’ sessions with O2.

“There will be embroidery and knitting groups on a Monday afternoon as well as the popular Tai Chi exercise class from 2-3pm. Art classes will take place on Tuesday afternoons at 1.30pm, for all levels of ability from complete beginners to advanced.”

Those interested have been advised that numbers are limited, so early registration is essential.

The walking group meanwhile will recommence in February, with line dancing on Tuesday and Thursday (beginners) afternoons.

Sing Tonicity continues on Wednesday mornings from 10.30-11.30 and Sequence Dancing on Wednesday afternoons at 2pm.

The much loved social evening continues every Thursday evening at 8pm.

New Age Kurling takes place on Friday mornings at 10am and bowls on Friday afternoons at 12pm.

“New comers are especially welcome to come to all our programmes,” the spokesperson said, adding:

“Older People North West provides a daily luncheon club from Monday to Friday, and a meals on wheels service seven days a week for all people over 60 in the local area.

“If you would like further information, regarding our New Year programme or about volunteering please telephone: 028 71347478, e-mail development@olderpeoplenorthwest.org or call into the centre on Chapel Road.”