Parents urged to give views on special nursery provision

Sinn Féin Education spokesperson, Karen Mullan, has urged the public to respond to a new consultation on the future of special educational needs provision here.

The Foyle MLA was speaking as the Department of Education opened a consultation process on plans to transform special education nursery provision. “I would strongly encourage all stakeholders, especially parents to take part,” she commented. “It is essential that children with special educational needs receive timely and appropriate early intervention, support and protection to ensure they have the best possible life chances.”

The Education Authority’s Strategic Review of Nursery Provision in Special Schools began in October 2016. The outcomes from this have informed proposals, which the EA has said are aimed at “embracing the needs of our children, not just in relation to early year’s placements in special schools, but in relation to the wider needs of children and parents as they commence a journey from early assessment to support and targeted intervention”.

Karen Mullan said: “This consultation is an opportunity to make the case for that and to stress the importance of properly resourcing special educational needs provision. The consultation is open until May 24, and details are available on the EA website at www.eani.org.uk/SENearlyyears. You can call EA on 028 7186 4781, email SEN.framework@eani.org.ukor write to Early Years SEN Framework, Maydown House, 1 Maydown Road, Derry. BT47 6UF.”