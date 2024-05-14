Pascal Ungerer’s ‘Speculative Artefacts’ exhibition opens at Artlink
Cork-based Ungerer, renowned for his captivating contemporary landscape oil paintings, delves into the realms of speculative future landscapes and peripheral topographies with his newest collection.
With a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from the Crawford College of Art & Design in Cork and a Masters degree in Fine Arts from Goldsmiths University London, Ungerer has exhibited extensively across Europe, North America, and Asia.
His many accolades include recently being shortlisted for the 2023 Robert Walters Group UK New Artist of the Year Award (with over 1,600 entrants and only 10 finalists), and exhibiting at prestigious venues such as the Saatchi Gallery in London.
He has won, been shortlisted, and long-listed for many awards such as the Jacksons Painting Prize, Alliance Francaise de Cork Exhibition Award, Bloomberg New Contemporaries, The Solo Award, The Alpine Fellowship, The Sunny Art Prize, The ACS Studio Prize and the Ashurst Emerging Artist Prize.
Ungerer's fascination lies in the in-between spaces, or 'edgelands,' where urban and rural environments converge. His keen eye for obsolete infrastructure on the fringes of human habitation gives his paintings a unique narrative. Through his art, he delves into the interrelationship between the built and natural worlds, exploring the tensions and conflicts that arise in these transitional spaces.
Speaking ahead of his new solo exhibition, Pascal said: “’Speculative Artefacts' serves as a visual journey through peripheral landscapes, inviting viewers to contemplate the passage of time, the inevitability of change, and the intricate tapestry of history woven into the fabric of our environment.
“What I’m acutely interested in are marginal places, desolate spaces and hinterlands.
“We don’t really have the kind of industrial landscapes in West Cork (or indeed Inishowen) that exist in other countries, but my work is inspired by those dystopic, empty landscapes we do have here, where you have just a few telephone poles, and it’s devoid of people.”
Artlink project co-ordinator Rebecca Strain said: “We’re really excited to be showcasing Pascal Ungerer’s new artwork. Having recently returned to Ireland, Pascal brings five years of meticulous craftsmanship and artistic exploration to his current body of work. His pieces, often adorning large-scale canvases, serve as an ‘archaeology of the recent past’ while hinting at potential future landscapes.”
Artlink project co-ordinator Martha McCulloch added: “Pascal's work is a wonderfully unique perspective on the world, which is compelling, engaging, and inspiring.
“I would therefore encourage as many people as possible to join us for the opening reception for ‘Speculative Artefacts’, open to all at 1pm on Saturday May 25th, followed by an artist’s talk at 2pm. Indeed, this event will be a great opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in Pascal’s artistic vision and thought-provoking interpretations of our surroundings.”
For further information about ‘Speculative Artefacts’ or upcoming exhibitions and events at Artlink Fort Dunree during May and June 2024, visit www.artlink.ie Facebook.com/Artlinkfortdunreepage or contact a member of the Artlink team on 0838696513.