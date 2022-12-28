Patrick Rogers and mother-in-law Mary Duffy among those killed in Boxing Day road tragedy

Mr Rogers, the 26-year-old driver, and his mother-in-law Mrs Duffy (52) were travelling in a red Nissan X-Trail which was in collision with another vehicle in the Dungannon Road area on Monday, 26th December shortly before 3.30pm.

A third person, a woman aged 80 also died in the collision. She was the driver of a silver Volkswagen Golf, and has not been named publicly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Rogers’ wife and their four children, who were passengers in the Nissan X-Trail, were injured in the collision and remain in hospital today, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Mary Duffy and her son-in-law Patrick Rogers.

Commeting, PSNI Superintendent Stephen Murray, District Commander for Mid Ulster, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families of the people who lost their lives on our roads. Any loss of life is a cause of great sadness and it feels particularly tragic at Christmas.

“I’d also like to commend members of the public who provided assistance at the scene of this collision and our officers and other emergency services for their caring and professional approach in these very tragic circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An investigation led by specialist investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit has commenced and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 957 of 26/12/22."