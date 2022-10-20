Minister Poots said: “It is critically important that anyone considering buying a puppy is aware of the pitfalls in respect of not buying from legitimate dog breeders and unintentionally supporting this cruel and illegal trade which exploits pets and causes them terrible suffering.”

USPCA Chief Executive Brendan Mullan said: “Christmas is a time of rich pickings for the unregistered illegal puppy farmers and dog dealers. Motivated only by money they breed dogs in appalling conditions. The public would be truly shocked at the way in which many of these dogs are bred, the exploitation of the over bred bitches, the cramped and disease prone conditions in which puppies are hawked from breeder to dealer."