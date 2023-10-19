News you can trust since 1772

Pedlars of illegal fireworks, rockets and bangers causing misery in Bogside and Brandywell

Illegal fireworks and bangers are causing distress for older residents and families with young children and pets across the Bogside and Brandywell, a local councillor has said.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
Sinn Féin’s Aisling Hutton says she has received complaints about the scourge of fireworks and bangers being let off in local communities and the misery and fear that is causing for residents and family pets.

She said: "It’s just a few weeks until Hallowe’en and we have been receiving complaints about fireworks and bangers being let off in and around the Bogside and Brandywell areasm as well as right across the city.

“A lot of positive work has been done in Derry over the last number of years to deal with the issue of selling illegal fireworks and the availability of these dangerous items has been reduced.

Illegal fireworks are causing misery in local neighbourhoods, a local councillor has said.Illegal fireworks are causing misery in local neighbourhoods, a local councillor has said.
"But, sadly, there are those out there who have no regard for the local community and continue to be involved in this illegal trade.

“I call on those who are engaged in this type of activity to stop and reflect on how their actions can cause serious injuries and harm.

"I would urge anyone who has information to bring it forward to the police. Those selling the fireworks need to be brought before the courts."

Many of the fireworks people have been hearing around the city on a nightly basis are illegal.

These include: aerial wheels, bangers, double bangers, flash bangers, batteries and combinations containing bangers, double bangers or flash bangers, jumping crackers, jumping ground spinners, spinners, and mini rockets and shot tubes whose principal effect is a bang.

