‘Pennyburn works key to crucial road project’ - Anderson

Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson has welcomed the completion of the stretch of the A6 Derry to Belfast road.

The Foyle MLA was commenting after meeting officials from the Department of Infrastructure to discuss progress on the A2 scheme.

“I sought this meeting to get a progress update on the wider A2 dualling project which will likely go to public inquiry later this year,” Martina Anderson said.

“Negotiations are also ongoing with local landowners and businesses on the proposed route of the new scheme and while we welcome this wider progress, myself and Councillor Conor Heaney urged the officials to accelerate discussions with the Department of Communities to ensure works could begin as soon as possible on the remodelling of Pennyburn roundabout.

“This would improve access to the new health hub and other future developments at Fort George and provide vital initial infrastructure to enable the wider A2 scheme to progress.

“We also urged officials to increase their engagement with officials in Donegal County Council to ensure the dualling could be extended to Bridgend and accompanying cross border drainage infrastructure developed to facilitate future developments.