Niree McMorris has branded the violence and disorder witnessed after anti-immigration protests across the North as ‘disgraceful’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The DUP Alderman was on the ground in Tullyally as rioting spread to Derry on Friday evening.

"It is disgraceful. We have to call out and condemn any acts of violence,” said the Waterside councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ald. McMorris was speaking after roads were blocked and a police vehicle damaged in the city.

Niree McMorris

"There is no issue with having a peaceful protest but whenever it turns more sinister, where they are wrecking their own community and blocking roads, it has to be called out.

"People are living in fear in their houses and moving out of their houses because of what has been going on in Northern Ireland.

"People should be able to feel safe in their home. I was speaking to one woman on Friday night and her carers couldn't get in to her child who is disabled. She was very distressed,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The people of Tullyally caught up in the disorder are angry about what occurred on Friday, said Ald. McMorris.

She feels the young people at the centre of the anti-community disorder are being exploited.

"I don't believe any one of them was over eighteen who were masked up and involved in that violence, but I don't believe they were doing it because they were racist. I think they were exploited.

“People are telling them to do it. I would call on these people to end the violence and the destruction.”