People urged to give views on A5 upgrade

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Fleming has encouraged people to participate in the public consultation on the A5 upgrade when it opens today.

Colr. Fleming said: “We have received confirmation from the Department of Infrastructure that the public consultation process will open on March 25, and run for a period of six weeks.

“Recent fatalities on the A5 have once again reinforced the necessity for this enhanced infrastructure and I would encourage everyone to have their say in order to move this strategic project forward.”

Commenting on the importance of the project., Colr. Fleming said: “The completion of the A5 will not only improve road safety but from an economic context it is vitally important to help boost economic regeneration and competitiveness of the north west region.

“The A5 Western Corridor project has received widespread support and I look forward to seeing construction work beginning on this Executive flagship project as soon as possible.”