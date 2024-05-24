Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Lottery is investing over one million pounds into Derry, funding “grass roots community organisations.”

This is part of wider announcement of over £10.5 million across Northern Ireland, including grass roots community organisations delivering vital activities to local people to reduce isolation and build connections, to larger NI-wide charities delivering a range of support tackling issues relating to domestic violence, bereavement and addiction.

HURT (Have Your Tomorrows) is one of the local groups receiving funding. They are using a £456,734 grant to provide a long-term recovery programme for people experiencing drug addiction in the North West.

Derry Well Women has been awarded an £18,970 grant over one year to run support activities for women to improve their wellbeing, build resilience and reduce loneliness. The project will focus on young mums, older women, women suffering from Long Covid and women living with domestic abuse.

Hurt funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Susan Gibson, Manager, Derry Well Women said: “We are delighted to benefit from this National Lottery funding which will have a wide-reaching and positive impact on the health and wellbeing of our community. The grant will allow us to provide 250 hours of activity for over 200 women and 70 children, including additional counselling, post-natal depression and attachment programmes, long covid support, programmes for those living with cancer, and weekly activity sessions for older women.”

Also awarded funding is Cathedral Youth Club which is using a £19,213 grant over one year to run activities for young people, including craft workshops, mental health training, environment classes, cookery sessions, day trips and events. The project will build skills, increase confidence and improve wellbeing.

Culmore Community Partnership received a £499,000 grant to provide activities, support and events for the residents of Culmore in Derry to build a stronger, more connected community, increase confidence, build friendships, reduce isolation and improve wellbeing.

The Rainbow Project in Derry also received a £491,338 grant to deliver a personal and social development programme for LGBTQIA+ young people from across the Derry and Strabane area. The project will also develop an online platform to gather research from LGBTQAI+ young people about their experiences in Northern Ireland.

Other organisations being funded include Dayspring Special Community, Dregish Community Group, Koram Centre, Counselling, Psychotherapy and Psycho Social Support, Lisnagelvin Women's Group, Neighbours United, and Our Time.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “It’s incredible to see this £10.5 million of funding going to the charities, community organisations and voluntary groups which are doing vital work every day to support people in their community.

“We’re proud to invest money raised by people who play the National Lottery back into communities, to strengthen them and improve lives. As part of our new strategy ‘It starts with community’, we’re developing a new large grant programme to continue to reach people most in need which will open in the Autumn.”