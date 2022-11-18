News you can trust since 1772
A series of pictures of the Thursday morning's fog above the city of Derry. Pictures by Ronan Mc Monagle Photography

10 breathtaking photos of Derry from above, covered by a blanket of fog

Derry woke to wintery scenes on Thursday as a heavy blanket of fog lay on the city until the early afternoon.

By Ronan Mc Monagle
4 minutes ago

Photographer Ronan McMonagle pictured the fog on Wednesday evening and again on Thursday morning, giving a mesmerising, haunted feel to the city.

1. Fog Over Derry

Photo: Ronan Mc Monagle Photography

2. DJI_0479-HDR.jpg

Photo: Ronan Mc Monagle Photography

3. Fog over Derry

Photo: Ronan Mc Monagle Photography

4. DJI_0484-HDR.jpg

Photo: Ronan Mc Monagle Photography

Derry