10 brilliant Derry bands and artists performing at Stendhal's 15th anniversary

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 28th May 2025, 12:34 BST
Check out these 10 Derry bands and artists who are set to play at Stendhal’s 15th anniversary.

The 15th edition of Stendhal Festival takes place on July 4 – 6 2025 at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady, Co. Derry. For more information and tickets visit www.stendhalfestival.com

Photos from Stendhal Festival and the respective bands/artists.

Tessio is a Derry-based duo comprising Jude McCandless and Callum Feeney. Their musical journey has been marked by a blend of acoustic guitars, close harmonies, and a shared passion for songwriting and performance. Influenced by artists like Simon & Garfunkel, The Everly Brothers, and The La’s, Tessio's sound is a fusion of modern Irish folk with alternative elements. Photo: Tessio

TRAMP is the genre-queer, Donegal-accented, indie-punk band breaking through Ireland’s new music scene. Their raw unrelenting voice leaves you hanging onto every word, while the earworm riffs and rhythms shake the crowd to action. Winners of the ‘BBC Introducing: Artist of the Year Award’ at the NI Music Prize 2023, and having supported local legends; The Undertones, TOUTS & Cherym, TRAMP are the new fiery, ticket-selling Derry band. Photo: TRAMP

Rosborough is the stage name of Glenn Rosborough, a singer-songwriter from Derry who is at this point somewhat of a Stendhal stalwart. Known for his cinematic vocals and emotive storytelling, he has garnered attention both in Ireland and internationally with music that blends alternative grit with soaring soundscapes, drawing comparisons to artists like Jeff Buckley and Band of Horses. Photo: Rosborough

Polar Bolero is a six-piece alternative folk band from Derry, known for their cinematic sound that blends elements of folk, jazz, and Irish traditional music. Photo: Polar Bolero

