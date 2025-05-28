10 brilliant Derry bands and artists performing at Stendhal's 15th anniversary

3 . Rosborough

Rosborough is the stage name of Glenn Rosborough, a singer-songwriter from Derry who is at this point somewhat of a Stendhal stalwart. Known for his cinematic vocals and emotive storytelling, he has garnered attention both in Ireland and internationally with music that blends alternative grit with soaring soundscapes, drawing comparisons to artists like Jeff Buckley and Band of Horses. Photo: Rosborough