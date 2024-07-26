10 brilliant stories making the news in the Derry Journal newspaper in July 26 1974

4 . Girl Picked Up Explosives

The story reads: "A ten-years-old Derry girl had a narrow escape from serious injury or death when she unknowingly picked up a plastic container in which there was a pound of high explosives. The incident occurred around 10:456 on Wednesday night near the Rosemount R.U.C station. The young girl found the plastic container at a knife barrier near the station and between Rosemount Terrace and Lewis Street. She handed it to a soldier who noticed a fuse in the container and he immediately place it in street and the army ammunition expert fired two shotgun cartridges at it and the container exploded at the second shot. It was estimated to have contained a pound of high explosives."Photo: Derry Journal Archive