10 brilliant stories making the news in the Derry Journal newspaper in July 26 1974

Photos taken from the Derry Journal Newspaper dated Tuesday, July 26, 1974.
1. The Front Page
The front page of the Derry Journal from July 26 1974.Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. The Mayor of Derry in 1974
The caption reads: "Mr. Merlyn Rees, Secretary of State for N. Ireland, pictured on a visit to Derry with from left, the Mayor Alderman Jack Allen, and Deputy Mayor, Alderman Ivor Canavan."Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. 'We Breached Creggan Camp Security - I.R.A.
The opening reads: "The Derry Brigade of the Provisional I.R.A claimed yesterday that they breached the British army's camp at Creggan several times during the month and gained valuable information."Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Girl Picked Up Explosives
The story reads: "A ten-years-old Derry girl had a narrow escape from serious injury or death when she unknowingly picked up a plastic container in which there was a pound of high explosives. The incident occurred around 10:456 on Wednesday night near the Rosemount R.U.C station. The young girl found the plastic container at a knife barrier near the station and between Rosemount Terrace and Lewis Street. She handed it to a soldier who noticed a fuse in the container and he immediately place it in street and the army ammunition expert fired two shotgun cartridges at it and the container exploded at the second shot. It was estimated to have contained a pound of high explosives."Photo: Derry Journal Archive
