10 Festivals in Derry this summer

1.
Celtronic 2022. Celtronic returns for the 22nd year with an amazing lineup of the best electronic music artists performing at venues across the city of Derry
The line up so far includes Nile Rodgers & Chic, DVS1, Paula Temple, Henrik Scharz and so many more that are yet to be announced.
2.
Connected Summer Music Festival at Ebrington Square. Visit Ebrington Square this June for the Connected Summer Music Festival, featuring John O Callaghan B2B Bryan Kearney, Mauro Picotto, Christina Novelli, liam Melly plus local heroes.
3.
Converge Music Festival at Ebrington Square. Save the date for the Converge Music Festival - 22- 24th July 2022. More information coming soon.
4.
Every Voice Festival.
The Every Voice Festival is returning in June 2022, bringing a brand new line up of music-making activities to Derry City & Strabane District Council Some of this year’s highlights will include the return of the EVF Concert Series:
Coming Back: Youth Concert, Stand Up and Sing Gala Concert, and Joy! Sacred Music Concert. They will also have a fabulous line up of music and mindfulness workshops, pop up performances and community events so keep your eyes peeled for further details.