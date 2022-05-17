10 Festivals in Derry this summer

4.

Every Voice Festival. The Every Voice Festival is returning in June 2022, bringing a brand new line up of music-making activities to Derry City & Strabane District Council Some of this year’s highlights will include the return of the EVF Concert Series: Coming Back: Youth Concert, Stand Up and Sing Gala Concert, and Joy! Sacred Music Concert. They will also have a fabulous line up of music and mindfulness workshops, pop up performances and community events so keep your eyes peeled for further details.