10 Festivals in Derry this summer

Festivals are back with a bang this summer after a few years of Covid lockdowns and there’s a festival for everyone in Derry.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 3:43 pm

Keep your eyes pealed for more information on these festivals and maybe even more to come!

1.

Celtronic 2022. Celtronic returns for the 22nd year with an amazing lineup of the best electronic music artists performing at venues across the city of Derry The line up so far includes Nile Rodgers & Chic, DVS1, Paula Temple, Henrik Scharz and so many more that are yet to be announced.

Photo Sales

2.

Connected Summer Music Festival at Ebrington Square. Visit Ebrington Square this June for the Connected Summer Music Festival, featuring John O Callaghan B2B Bryan Kearney, Mauro Picotto, Christina Novelli, liam Melly plus local heroes.

Photo Sales

3.

Converge Music Festival at Ebrington Square. Save the date for the Converge Music Festival - 22- 24th July 2022. More information coming soon.

Photo Sales

4.

Every Voice Festival. The Every Voice Festival is returning in June 2022, bringing a brand new line up of music-making activities to Derry City & Strabane District Council Some of this year’s highlights will include the return of the EVF Concert Series: Coming Back: Youth Concert, Stand Up and Sing Gala Concert, and Joy! Sacred Music Concert. They will also have a fabulous line up of music and mindfulness workshops, pop up performances and community events so keep your eyes peeled for further details.

Photo Sales
Derry
Next Page
Page 1 of 3