10 glamorous pictures of Derry Mayor's Christmas Ball in the Guildhall

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Patricia Logue, hosted a sparkling Christmas Charity Ball on Friday evening in the Guildhall.
By Staff Reporter
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:46 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 11:47 GMT

The event was held in aid of the Mayor’s chosen charities, the Foyle Hospice and the Ryan McBride Foundation, and she extended her thanks to all who attended and donated to the two causes. She also thanked all those who sponsored prizes at the event and who donated to her charities.

To donate to the Mayor’s charities, visit https://www.derrystrabane.com/about-council/mayor/mayor-s-charity

