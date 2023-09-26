10 Great pictures of DEEDS dementia information day in Derry

A ‘One-Stop Shop’ for information on Dementia coordinated by the Old Library Trusts DEEDS project (Dementia Engaged and Empowered, Derry and Strabane) in partnership with the Western Health & Social Care Trust marked World Alzheimer’s Day at Foyleside Shopping Centre on Thursday, September 21.

Sixteen stalls from relevant services were in attendance showcasing education, information, awareness, technology, events, one to one caring and family support to individuals and families experiencing Dementia in their lives.

The successful event was held to raise awareness of the services that are available in the Derry and Strabane area and was the third successful events held over the week. There were stalls from DEEDS, Age and Dementia Friendly Derry and Strabane District Council, the Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia NI, Praxis Floating Support, Carers Support WHSCT, Learning Disability and Dementia Nurse; E-Care Well (UU), Falls Prevention, CARE Project, Gable and the Millennium Forum’s Access Programme for Dementia.

Speaking at Foyleside and opening proceedings on Thursday morning, the city and district’s Deputy Mayor Jason Barr encouraged anyone experiencing Dementia in their lives to contact DEEDS so they could assist them in making the right choices for their loved ones. He said: “I was delighted to mark World Alzheimer’s Day by attending this DEEDS event in partnership with the WHSCT which brought together the many dementia help and support groups that exist in our Council area under one roof.

“A dementia diagnosis is life-changing for both the individual and their support network of family and friends, however, there are many excellent resources available locally to help manage the condition and allow everyone impacted to get the most out of life.

“I would encourage anyone living or experiencing the impact of dementia to make contact with Sinead at DEEDS to learn more about making the right choices and accessing the resources available.’

Delighted with the success of Thursday’s event, the Old Library Trust’s Sinead Devine (DEEDS Co-ordinator) described the event as a very successful two-hours ‘one-stop shop’ where all the stalls were exceptionally busy. She said: “Marking World Alzheimer’s Day, we were absolutely delighted with the turnout. All stallholders said they were active with questions from members of the public looking for information. It was also great to see the city and district’s Deputy Mayor Jason Barr come along and show his support. The council recently passed a unanimous motion to support dementia awareness training for council staff so it great to see the Councillor Barr highlighting the ‘One Stop Shop for Dementia reinforcing Council commitment to a Dementia friendly City and district.

“Today, people got an opportunity to talk to experienced professionals and ask questions pertinent to their own personal situations.”

Sinead stressed that everyone should look for the early signs of dementia among their older family members and loved ones, adding: “Maybe you have noticed a loved one with memory issues. Or have a family member with a recent diagnosis and need to know what support is out there. Maybe you are caring for someone with dementia and need support for yourself. I sincerely hope Thursday served as an ideal opportunity to see what services are available to you and your loved one. There is help out there. Please don’t feel alone.”

For further information, contact Sinead on 02871 373870 during working hours, Monday-Friday.

