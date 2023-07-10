News you can trust since 1772
Spectators at the egg and spoon race during the Carndonagh Family Fun Day 'Live in the Marquee' on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 096Spectators at the egg and spoon race during the Carndonagh Family Fun Day 'Live in the Marquee' on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 096
10 great pictures of the Family Fun Day in Carndonagh 'Live in the Marquee'

There was plenty of fun in Carndonagh across the weekend with the ‘Live at the Marquee’ events, with live music, family fun and much more.
The family fun day was a very popular event on Saturday and photographer George Sweeney was on hand to snap some great pictures.

See if you can spot anyone you know.

Dutch pancakes and strawberries with marshmallows were favourites at the Carndonagh Family fun Day on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 095

Dutch pancakes and strawberries with marshmallows were favourites at the Carndonagh Family fun Day on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 095 Photo: George Sweeney

Finn and Ava O’Neill with their mum Shauna at the Carndonagh Family fun Day on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 094

Finn and Ava O’Neill with their mum Shauna at the Carndonagh Family fun Day on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 094 Photo: George Sweeney

A heat of the egg and spoon race underway during the Carbdonagh Family fun Day on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 091

A heat of the egg and spoon race underway during the Carbdonagh Family fun Day on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 091 Photo: George Sweeney

Egg painting was popular at the Carndonagh Family Fun Day in the marquee on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 093

Egg painting was popular at the Carndonagh Family Fun Day in the marquee on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 093 Photo: George Sweeney

Related topics:Carndonagh