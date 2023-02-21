Lent begins this Ash Wednesday, February 22 and begins the time when Christians prepare for the celebration of Easter.
A time of prayer, solemnity and self-reflection, many people abstain from something they enjoy from Ash Wednesday until Easter Sunday, which this year is on April 9.
Others may decide not to abstain, but to take on something for the 40 days of Lent. If you haven’t yet decided what to do, here are 10 ideas that might provide some inspiration.
1. Chocolate and sweets
We'll start with the obvious one. Who doesn't love a chocolate bar or a nice bag of sweets, especially when relaxing in front of the TV. This might be one of the most popular things to give up, but it's definitely not the easiest.
2. Social Media
We really can't escape social media. If you're not on one form of it, then you'll more than likely be on another. It is both a blessing and a curse - great for keeping in touch, finding out the news and watching funny videos but it's hard to get away from. Many people do a social media detox during Lent by either signing out of or deleting apps for its duration. Could you do it?
3. Tea and coffee
This is a difficult one - we love our tea and coffee. If you can't give them up completely, some people cut down how much they drink and others cut out sugar and/or cream. Good luck with this one!
4. Hitting the snooze button
We all do it. That alarm goes off and you just want five more minutes sleep. Could you maybe give up hitting the snooze button for Lent or commit to getting up that little bit earlier? It would definitely cut down on all that rushing around in the morning!
