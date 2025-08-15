10 photographs from Unionist and Loyalist discussion on constitutional change at Derry Féile

A panel of speakers from Unionist and Loyalist backgrounds took part in a discussion on constitutional change at the Northwest Learning Disability Centre as part of Féile 2025.

Podcaster and ex-DUP special advisor Tim Cairns joined community practitioner Ruth Moore, and Derek Moore, a long-time activist based in the Fountain area. Writer Claire Mitchell also contributed.

The event on the Foyle Road was chaired by Catherine Pollock.

Participants discussed whether a conversation on constitutional change is happening within Unionist and Loyalist communities.

Charles Lamberton, left, Feile Derry, and Catherine Pollock (right), event chair, pictured with speakers, from left, Tim Cairns, Claire Mitchell, Derek Moore and Ruth Gonsalves-Moore, at the Unionist/Loyalist Views On Current Constitutional Conversation event held by Feile Derry in Destined, Foyle Road on Thursday evening. : .

Catherine Pollock who chaired the Unionist/Loyalist Views On Current Constitutional Conversation event held by Feile Derry in Destined on Thursday evening. : .

Derek Moore speaking at the Unionist/Loyalist Views On Current Constitutional Conversation event held by Feile Derry in Destined on Thursday evening. : .

Tim Cairns speaking at the Unionist/Loyalist Views On Current Constitutional Conversation event held by Feile Derry in Destined on Thursday evening. : .

