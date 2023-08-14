10 photographs of 'Consider The Women of Ireland' tribute to the late Roisin Barton

News you can trust since 1772
A poignant tribute event was held in memory of the late activist Roisin Barton in An Cultúrlann Úi Chanáin on Sunday as part of Féile 2023.
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:20 BST

Over 100 people attended 'Consider The Women of Ireland' which reflected on the life of the late Roisin Barton, a lifelong republican from a family of lifelong republicans in the city. Roisin sadly passed away in July.

Colm Barton addressing the attendance at the 'Consider The Women of Ireland' Féile 23 event at An Cultúrlann on Sunday night.

Colm Barton addressing the attendance at the 'Consider The Women of Ireland' Féile 23 event at An Cultúrlann on Sunday night. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Colm Barton speaking fondly of his late mother Roisin during Sunday's Féile event in An Cultúrlann.

Colm Barton speaking fondly of his late mother Roisin during Sunday's Féile event in An Cultúrlann. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Mary Nelis pictured at Sunday's Feile event in An Culturlann.

Mary Nelis pictured at Sunday's Feile event in An Culturlann. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Jim 'Hawks' Collins speaks about the late Roisin Barton during Sunday's event at An Cultúrlann.

Jim 'Hawks' Collins speaks about the late Roisin Barton during Sunday's event at An Cultúrlann. Photo: Jim McCafferty

