10 photographs of 'Consider The Women of Ireland' tribute to the late Roisin Barton

A poignant tribute event was held in memory of the late activist Roisin Barton in An Cultúrlann Úi Chanáin on Sunday as part of Féile 2023.
Over 100 people attended 'Consider The Women of Ireland' which reflected on the life of the late Roisin Barton, a lifelong republican from a family of lifelong republicans in the city. Roisin sadly passed away in July.
Colm Barton addressing the attendance at the 'Consider The Women of Ireland' Féile 23 event at An Cultúrlann on Sunday night. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Colm Barton speaking fondly of his late mother Roisin during Sunday's Féile event in An Cultúrlann. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Mary Nelis pictured at Sunday's Feile event in An Culturlann. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Jim 'Hawks' Collins speaks about the late Roisin Barton during Sunday's event at An Cultúrlann. Photo: Jim McCafferty