10 Pictures of the Golden Link Quiz in Derry in August 2003

The craic was mighty at the Delacroix in August 2003 as teams competed in the Golden Link Quiz 'Are Derry men Mammy's Boys'.
The winners on the night were ‘Girls should be Aloud’ team. Recognise anyone?
1. The 'Dolly Mixtures Special' team were L/R:- Deirdre Houston, Paddy Doherty, Jim McCallion, Anne McCallion, Julie McDonald, Peter McDonald, Ann Gallagher, Michael Gallagher, Isobel Wilson and Matt Wilson. 190803HG4
2. The 'Ollie G's Greeners' team were L/R:- Tara Powell, Olliver Green, Louise Hughes, Ann-Marie Kelly and Bobby Kelly. 190803HG6
3. The 'Born Again Virgins' team were L/R:- Carmen Doherty, Ciara Kavanagh, Jim Scarlett and Eleanor Plummer. 190803HG3
4. The 'Know it Alls' team were L/R:- Gary Kavanagh, Laurence Plummer, Gary Kavanagh, Mark Kavanagh and Nicole Clifford. 190803HG2
