News you can trust since 1772
The 'Mammy's Boys' team which competed in the Golden Link Festival Quiz at the Delacroix. L/R:- John McLaughlin, Bernie McLaughlin, Noeleen O'Doherty, Brian O'Doherty and James O'Doherty. 190803HG1The 'Mammy's Boys' team which competed in the Golden Link Festival Quiz at the Delacroix. L/R:- John McLaughlin, Bernie McLaughlin, Noeleen O'Doherty, Brian O'Doherty and James O'Doherty. 190803HG1
The 'Mammy's Boys' team which competed in the Golden Link Festival Quiz at the Delacroix. L/R:- John McLaughlin, Bernie McLaughlin, Noeleen O'Doherty, Brian O'Doherty and James O'Doherty. 190803HG1

10 Pictures of the Golden Link Quiz in Derry in August 2003

The craic was mighty at the Delacroix in August 2003 as teams competed in the Golden Link Quiz 'Are Derry men Mammy's Boys'.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:04 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 15:05 BST

The winners on the night were ‘Girls should be Aloud’ team. Recognise anyone?

The 'Dolly Mixtures Special' team were L/R:- Deirdre Houston, Paddy Doherty, Jim McCallion, Anne McCallion, Julie McDonald, Peter McDonald, Ann Gallagher, Michael Gallagher, Isobel Wilson and Matt Wilson. 190803HG4

1. The 'Dolly Mixtures Special' team were L/R:- Deirdre Houston, Paddy Doherty, Jim McCallion, Anne McCallion, Julie McDonald, Peter McDonald, Ann Gallagher, Michael Gallagher, Isobel Wilson and Matt Wilson. 190803HG4

The 'Dolly Mixtures Special' team were L/R:- Deirdre Houston, Paddy Doherty, Jim McCallion, Anne McCallion, Julie McDonald, Peter McDonald, Ann Gallagher, Michael Gallagher, Isobel Wilson and Matt Wilson. 190803HG4 Photo: Pictures of the Golden Link Quiz in Derry in August 2003

Photo Sales
The 'Ollie G's Greeners' team were L/R:- Tara Powell, Olliver Green, Louise Hughes, Ann-Marie Kelly and Bobby Kelly. 190803HG6

2. The 'Ollie G's Greeners' team were L/R:- Tara Powell, Olliver Green, Louise Hughes, Ann-Marie Kelly and Bobby Kelly. 190803HG6

The 'Ollie G's Greeners' team were L/R:- Tara Powell, Olliver Green, Louise Hughes, Ann-Marie Kelly and Bobby Kelly. 190803HG6 Photo: Pictures of the Golden Link Quiz in Derry in August 2003

Photo Sales
The 'Born Again Virgins' team were L/R:- Carmen Doherty, Ciara Kavanagh, Jim Scarlett and Eleanor Plummer. 190803HG3

3. The 'Born Again Virgins' team were L/R:- Carmen Doherty, Ciara Kavanagh, Jim Scarlett and Eleanor Plummer. 190803HG3

The 'Born Again Virgins' team were L/R:- Carmen Doherty, Ciara Kavanagh, Jim Scarlett and Eleanor Plummer. 190803HG3 Photo: Hugh Gallagher

Photo Sales
The 'Know it Alls' team were L/R:- Gary Kavanagh, Laurence Plummer, Gary Kavanagh, Mark Kavanagh and Nicole Clifford. 190803HG2

4. The 'Know it Alls' team were L/R:- Gary Kavanagh, Laurence Plummer, Gary Kavanagh, Mark Kavanagh and Nicole Clifford. 190803HG2

The 'Know it Alls' team were L/R:- Gary Kavanagh, Laurence Plummer, Gary Kavanagh, Mark Kavanagh and Nicole Clifford. 190803HG2 Photo: Hugh Gallagher

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derry