10 things to do in Derry this week

Will you be going to any of these events?
1. DER - CULLENS FUN FAIR EBRINGTON
Cullen’s funfair will return to Ebrington From Friday, April 15 to Sunday, April 24. There are new rides and attractions, kiddies corner, food delights and a new cafe. DER2038GS – 041
2.
‘Walled City Passion’ is a live performance festival that reimagines the Easter story for a modern audience. This unique event on April 14th ,15th and 16th features promenade performances on the city's historic walls, at 12.30 pm and 4.30 pm each day. It is broadcast on ‘big screens’ in Guildhall Square, with a host of family- friendly activities available daily from 11.30 am to 6.30 pm.
Live Performances - 12.30pm and 4.30pm each day
Walled City Passion is staged as a live, promenade performance on the famous city walls. Follow the 60-strong cast and crew as the show moves along the walls from St Columb’s Cathedral, over Bishop Gate and onto the Grand Parade before ending in Guildhall Square. The 75-minute immersive theatre event will offer a very exciting and intimate experience of the story of the Passion.
Bring the kids and come down and enjoy free face-painters and balloon artists at Walled City Passion. Be the first to experience this dynamic new production of the city walls.
Visit the LegenDerry Food N
3.
Music to Your Ears
Thu 21st Apr 8:00pm - 10:30pm
The Alley Theatre and Conference Centre, Railway St, Strabane "Music To Your Ears" is proud to present their first live performance since March 2020, with a collection of old songs that evoke memories of the rich past of our town. An evening of entertainment, not to be missed.
This is supported by Awards For All, Big Lottery.
Tickets £8
4.
Spring into Storytime with Rhyme Time
Mon 11th Apr 11:00am - 12:00pm
Buncrana Community Library
Join Kim for this hands on craft and workshop as part of Spring into Storytime.
Places are limited so to book your slot please ring 07493 61941 or email [email protected]