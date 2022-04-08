10 things to do in Derry this week

2.

‘Walled City Passion’ is a live performance festival that reimagines the Easter story for a modern audience. This unique event on April 14th ,15th and 16th features promenade performances on the city's historic walls, at 12.30 pm and 4.30 pm each day. It is broadcast on ‘big screens’ in Guildhall Square, with a host of family- friendly activities available daily from 11.30 am to 6.30 pm. Live Performances - 12.30pm and 4.30pm each day Walled City Passion is staged as a live, promenade performance on the famous city walls. Follow the 60-strong cast and crew as the show moves along the walls from St Columb’s Cathedral, over Bishop Gate and onto the Grand Parade before ending in Guildhall Square. The 75-minute immersive theatre event will offer a very exciting and intimate experience of the story of the Passion. Bring the kids and come down and enjoy free face-painters and balloon artists at Walled City Passion. Be the first to experience this dynamic new production of the city walls. Visit the LegenDerry Food N