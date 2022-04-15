10 things to do in Derry this week

What will you be up to this week?
1. DER - CULLENS FUN FAIR EBRINGTON
Cullen’s funfair will return to Ebrington From Friday, April 15 to Sunday, April 24. There are new rides and attractions, kiddies corner, food delights and a new cafe. DER2038GS – 041
2.
Astronomical Guinness World Record Attempt- Our Place In Space
Sat 23rd Apr 11:00am
Bay Road Car Park
The Nerve Centre are calling out for volunteers to come together on Saturday 23 April to take part in a world record attempt for the most people dressed as astronauts, as part of the launch weekend of Our Place in Space!
Open to space travellers of all ages, this is your chance to be involved in a cosmic mission and become a world breaker!
The spacesuits worn must meet strict criteria as set out by Guinness World Records. A series of workshops will take place leading up to the attempt, providing you all with the materials needed to create your own costume.
More information: ourplaceinspace.earth
3.
North West Eco Fest. Friday, April 22. St Columb's Park Walled Garden. 12 noon to 5pm.
4.
Ten Music Festival
Fri, 22 Apr 2022, 17:00
Sun, 24 Apr 2022, 00:30
Nerve Centre
Held over two days, Ten showcases the best in local and grass-roots music.
Tickets: www.musiccapital.org
Info: www.nervecentre.org
Ten is produced by Kieran Dunlop in association with Music Capital & The Nerve Centre, kindly supported by the Arts Council NI.