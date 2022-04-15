Family fun at the Cullen's Funfair on Saturday at Ebrington. DER1315MC089

10 things to do in Derry this week

There’s plenty on in Derry and Strabane this week, whether you want to dress up as an astronaut or be Jessica Fletcher for the night.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Friday, 15th April 2022, 11:07 am

What will you be up to this week?

1. DER - CULLENS FUN FAIR EBRINGTON

Cullen’s funfair will return to Ebrington From Friday, April 15 to Sunday, April 24. There are new rides and attractions, kiddies corner, food delights and a new cafe. DER2038GS – 041

2.

Astronomical Guinness World Record Attempt- Our Place In Space Sat 23rd Apr 11:00am Bay Road Car Park The Nerve Centre are calling out for volunteers to come together on Saturday 23 April to take part in a world record attempt for the most people dressed as astronauts, as part of the launch weekend of Our Place in Space! Open to space travellers of all ages, this is your chance to be involved in a cosmic mission and become a world breaker! The spacesuits worn must meet strict criteria as set out by Guinness World Records. A series of workshops will take place leading up to the attempt, providing you all with the materials needed to create your own costume. More information: ourplaceinspace.earth

3.

North West Eco Fest. Friday, April 22. St Columb's Park Walled Garden. 12 noon to 5pm.

4.

Ten Music Festival Fri, 22 Apr 2022, 17:00 Sun, 24 Apr 2022, 00:30 Nerve Centre Held over two days, Ten showcases the best in local and grass-roots music. Tickets: www.musiccapital.org Info: www.nervecentre.org Ten is produced by Kieran Dunlop in association with Music Capital & The Nerve Centre, kindly supported by the Arts Council NI.

