10 things to do in Derry this week

Astronomical Guinness World Record Attempt- Our Place In Space Sat 23rd Apr 11:00am Bay Road Car Park The Nerve Centre are calling out for volunteers to come together on Saturday 23 April to take part in a world record attempt for the most people dressed as astronauts, as part of the launch weekend of Our Place in Space! Open to space travellers of all ages, this is your chance to be involved in a cosmic mission and become a world breaker! The spacesuits worn must meet strict criteria as set out by Guinness World Records. A series of workshops will take place leading up to the attempt, providing you all with the materials needed to create your own costume. More information: ourplaceinspace.earth