10 things to do in Derry this week

1.
Alan Carr: Regional Trinket
Fri 6th May - Sat 7th
Millennium Forum.
Alan’s back on the road with a brand-new stand-up show ‘Regional Trinket’. From the exhilarating high of his star-studded wedding day to the low of lockdown stuck on a farm, a lot has changed since Alan’s last tour four years ago, including Alan. Nowadays, it’s all about finding happiness and joy in the small things. Why be a national treasure when you can be a Regional Trinket?!
2.
Boogie Bingo at the Everglades hotel
Friday, May 6 and Satuday, May 7. 7:30pm 11:00pm
A great night of fun and entertainment with Boogie Bingo
Tickets £18 each are available from Ticketmaster
Doors are open from 7.30pm. https://www.ticketmaster.ie/everglades-hotel-tickets-derry/venue/461479. www.hastingshotels.com
3.
Lúmináre Presents: Cup O'Joe.
Fri, 6 May 2022.
19:30 - 22:00.
St Augustines
Cup O’Joe is a progressive bluegrass and folk band founded and based in Northern Ireland by three siblings, Tabitha, Benjamin and Reuben Agnew, and later joined by Tabitha’s husband David Benedict. Their unique mix of original compositions and re-imagined traditional songs paired with their lively performances has given them a growing presence in the acoustic music scene surrounding Ireland, The United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, and beyond.
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/luminare-presents-cup-ojoe-tickets-266594038947?utm-campaign=social%2Cemail&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-source=strongmail&utm-term=listing
4.
Our Place in Space: Stargazing with the Irish Astronomical Association.
Friday, May 6: 10:00PM. Family Friendly. Free of charge.
Join the Irish Astronomical Association to peek through a telescope and get a glimpse at the stars twinkling in the night sky.
Get to grips with the Milky Way and zoom down St Columb's Park for a late-night stargazing session. This free event will introduce you to the basics of stargazing, including how to use a telescope! Catch a glimpse of Cassiopeia, view the unbelievable Ursa Major and don't forget to keep an eye out for Orion!
Tickets: https://ourplaceinspace.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173625416
