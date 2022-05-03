10 things to do in Derry this week

4.

Our Place in Space: Stargazing with the Irish Astronomical Association. Friday, May 6: 10:00PM. Family Friendly. Free of charge. Join the Irish Astronomical Association to peek through a telescope and get a glimpse at the stars twinkling in the night sky. Get to grips with the Milky Way and zoom down St Columb's Park for a late-night stargazing session. This free event will introduce you to the basics of stargazing, including how to use a telescope! Catch a glimpse of Cassiopeia, view the unbelievable Ursa Major and don't forget to keep an eye out for Orion! Tickets: https://ourplaceinspace.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173625416

