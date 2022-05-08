10 things to do in Derry this week

What will you be doing with yourself?
1.
Our Place in Space: Sunrise Yoga with Make Space by Megan. Wednesday, 4 May 6am. Jump in your spaceship and head to one of our sunrise yoga sessions to help improve your mental health, reduce stress or achieve your overall health and fitness goals. Bay Road Park, Derry.
Megan from Make Space is a vinyasa style, energising yoga instructor that focuses on generating heat through mindful movement and breath.
Tickets: https://ourplaceinspace.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173624071
Picture by @makespace.bymegan (Twitter/Instagram)
2.
The Bjorn Identiy. Millennium Forum. 8:00pm. 14th May. £19.50, £22.50.
ABBA is back! The Björn Identity AE are Ireland’s most authentic tribute to the world’s most famous pop band ABBA. Celebrating their 10th Anniversary, the release of Abba new songs and first Album in 40yrs; they are delighted to share this special moment in ABBA history with audiences at The Millennium Forum.
Tickets: www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/the-bjorn-identity/
3.
Our Place in Space: Cycle the Solar System. Saturday 7 May 10am-11.30am. Free admission. Family friendly (adult supervision required). Hop on your bike and take in epic sights of the City and each of the planets that make up our epic solar system.
Your journey will begin at the Us and Them Earth in Bay Road Park and end at Pluto in the Waterside Greenway.
Tickets: https://ourplaceinspace.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173624019
Photo: ©Lorcan Doherty
4.
Knit night knitting and crochet club for LGBTQ+ adults. Thursday, May 12 6pm-8pm and every other week at The Rainbow Project. Bring your own wool and needles/hooks.