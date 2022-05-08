10 things to do in Derry this week

3.

Our Place in Space: Cycle the Solar System. Saturday 7 May 10am-11.30am. Free admission. Family friendly (adult supervision required). Hop on your bike and take in epic sights of the City and each of the planets that make up our epic solar system. Your journey will begin at the Us and Them Earth in Bay Road Park and end at Pluto in the Waterside Greenway. Tickets: https://ourplaceinspace.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173624019

Photo: ©Lorcan Doherty