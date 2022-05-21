10 things to do in Derry this week

1.

BLAME: A musical journey into a modern-day addiction. Saturday 28th May, 7pm: Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, Derry. Why do we always need to blame someone when things go wrong? We have been doing it since the dawn of time, but why? What even is blame? After a year of watching politicians scapegoating entire communities or setting people up to take the fall for future problems, and considering the role of blame in justice and forgiveness, double bass player Emma Smith and percussionist Phil Hague use music and visuals to explore this modern addiction.