10 things to do in Derry this week

There’s plenty on in Derry this week and there’s sure to be something for everyone.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 2:48 pm

Will you be heading to any of these?

1.

BLAME: A musical journey into a modern-day addiction. Saturday 28th May, 7pm: Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, Derry. Why do we always need to blame someone when things go wrong? We have been doing it since the dawn of time, but why? What even is blame? After a year of watching politicians scapegoating entire communities or setting people up to take the fall for future problems, and considering the role of blame in justice and forgiveness, double bass player Emma Smith and percussionist Phil Hague use music and visuals to explore this modern addiction.

2.

DEED: Dementia Engaged and Empowered in Derry & Strabane. Awakenings: New Beginnings. Strabane Library. DEEDS Members have created this exhibition from art workshops provided by Eden Place Art Centre and funded by the Arts Council of NI. Info: Sinead Devine, +44 (0)28 71 373870

3.

DeMo residency solo exhibitions at the Centre for Contemporary Art. 22 Apr 2022 - 2 July 2022. This is the second iteration of our residency programme and partnership with Kaunas Artists' House and the Lithuanian Culture Institute. Entitled DeMo, this biennial programme supports emerging artists to participate in an exchange between Northern Ireland and Lithuania. The solo shows are comprised of new work made during the residency inspired by personal narratives and the practice of textile making of our region (Ona Juciūtė) and sean nós singing and community found in music making (Mark Buckeridge).

4.

Lúmináre Presents: The 4 Of Us & Special Guests Tessio. Friday 27 & Saturday, 28 May 19:30 - 22:30 at St Augustines. Friday night is sold out and limited tickets available for Saturday. The Murphy brothers make a welcome return to the Maiden City following a major UK and Irish tour with folk legends Fairport Convention, and as special guests of Robert Plant’s latest band Saving Grace.

