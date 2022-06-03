10 things to do in Derry this week

Will you be heading to any of these events?
1.
Concert For Ukraine featuring “The Magnificent Seven Crew” in partnership with the Derry Concern Worldwide Volunteer Group. June 6 in the Millennium Forum.
2.
Deirdre O'Kane: Demented. Saturday 11th June 8:00pm - 10:30pm at the Nerve Centre. The last few years have been something of a whirlwind for Deirdre O’Kane. A co-founder of Comic Relief in Ireland, she fronted the critically and audience acclaimed RTÉ Does Comic Relief. She recently fronted her own talk show - Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny - in the primetime Saturday night slot on RTÉ One and debuted a brand new standup comedy series, The Deirdre O’Kane Show, with Sky Comedy.
3.
Foyle Hospice Female Walk/Run. Sunday June 12, 11:30am - 2:30pm starting at the Catalyst Building on the Bay Road. Get all your girls, sisters, mothers, aunties, colleagues and friends involved this year back together and making a difference while we keep the legacy of the Female Walk going strong! For further information about the routes etc visit: www.foylehospice.com/femalewalk
4.
Culmore Literary Festival. Monday 6th Jun 7:30pm - Wednesday 22nd 7:30pm.We’re back with the second annual Culmore Literary Festival. Culmore have an excellent lineup for this year’s festival and are excited to include sessions for Children and Young People, we’re sure your literary thirst will be well and truly quenched!!