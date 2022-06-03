10 things to do in Derry this week

2.

Deirdre O'Kane: Demented. Saturday 11th June 8:00pm - 10:30pm at the Nerve Centre. The last few years have been something of a whirlwind for Deirdre O’Kane. A co-founder of Comic Relief in Ireland, she fronted the critically and audience acclaimed RTÉ Does Comic Relief. She recently fronted her own talk show - Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny - in the primetime Saturday night slot on RTÉ One and debuted a brand new standup comedy series, The Deirdre O’Kane Show, with Sky Comedy.