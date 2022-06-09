10 things to do in Derry this week

4.
George Murphy, an evening of storytelling and song. Culmore Community Hub, Friday June 17, 7:30pm - 9:30pm. George Murphy was a musician for 30 years, who told hilarious stories. Gradually, the stories became more frequent, and funnier. He still sings the occasional song, especially if it is humorous. He constantly performs at comedy clubs, weddings, storytelling clubs and concerts. George was winner of the London Comedy Award in 2015. He continues to travel throughout out Ireland and the UK displaying his humour, at many festivals, to great acclaim.Tickets £5 book via culmorehub.org. Call 02871163713 or email: [email protected]