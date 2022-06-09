10 things to do in Derry this week

1.

The Undertones in the Millennium Forum, Friday, June 17. Derry ambassadors for all things noisy, The Undertones bring their mammoth back catalogue of punk nuggets to their home audience for a special historical night, playing songs that have gone from the streets of Derry to the streets of New York and are as relevant today as they were in the 1970s. They will be supported by two acts who undoubtedly owe their influence a huge debt, local up-and-comers TOUTS and Tramp.