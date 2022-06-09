Three-year-old twins Caoimhe and Cara, from Moville, enjoy an ice cream in the sun. DER2919GS-003

10 things to do in Derry this week

There’s so much to do in Derry this week, you might struggle to find the time to go to them all!

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 10:51 am

What will you be up to?

1.

The Undertones in the Millennium Forum, Friday, June 17. Derry ambassadors for all things noisy, The Undertones bring their mammoth back catalogue of punk nuggets to their home audience for a special historical night, playing songs that have gone from the streets of Derry to the streets of New York and are as relevant today as they were in the 1970s. They will be supported by two acts who undoubtedly owe their influence a huge debt, local up-and-comers TOUTS and Tramp.

2.

Anthony Toner, an intimate evening of songs and stories. Saturday. June 18 7:30pm - 9:30pm at Culmore Community Hub. Anthony Toner is delighted to be making his first appearance at Culmore Literary Festival for an intimate evening of songs and stories in the upstairs room at the Hub, in a year that will see him releasing TWO albums: Emperor (released in March) is a completely acoustic collection, revisiting favourite songs from his back catalogue, including ‘Sailortown’, ‘The Road to Fivemiletown’, ‘Well Well Well’ and many more.Tickets £15 book via culmorehub.org. Call 02871163713 or email: [email protected]

3.

Frost and Fireland, Nerve Centre 17 June - 18 June 2022 at 19:00. Founded in 2015, Frost and Fire has become the stuff of legend. This Traditional Heavy Metal Festival originated in Ventura, California and fast became a pilgrimage for die-hard music fans. Having cast its cloak of darkness over London in 2018, this year sees Frost and Fire take over the ancient walled city of Derry for two ear-blistering days. Tickets: nervecentre.org/whats-on/frost-fireland-2022

4.

George Murphy, an evening of storytelling and song. Culmore Community Hub, Friday June 17, 7:30pm - 9:30pm. George Murphy was a musician for 30 years, who told hilarious stories. Gradually, the stories became more frequent, and funnier. He still sings the occasional song, especially if it is humorous. He constantly performs at comedy clubs, weddings, storytelling clubs and concerts. George was winner of the London Comedy Award in 2015. He continues to travel throughout out Ireland and the UK displaying his humour, at many festivals, to great acclaim.Tickets £5 book via culmorehub.org. Call 02871163713 or email: [email protected]

