10 things to do in Derry this week

The Walled City Music Festival returns to Derry from 23 – 26 June for its first live festival since 2020. One of the last live music events in the city before lockdown in March 2020, the Festival is very excited to make a return to live music-making and will do so with a stellar line-up of internationally-renowned guest musicians from across the world. The Ulster Orchestra (pictured) will return to the Millennium Forum on Friday 24 June for a very special concert with local group Acoustronic. For tickets and more information, visit walledcitymusic.com