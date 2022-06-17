10 things to do in Derry this week

Will you be going to any of these events?
1.
Shane Todd: Grand in the Millennium Forum. Wednesday, June 22 at 8pm.
Shane Todd has played comedy clubs all over the world and also hosts the massively popular Tea With Me podcast. Tickets: millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/shane-todd-grand
2.
The Walled City Music Festival returns to Derry from 23 – 26 June for its first live festival since 2020. One of the last live music events in the city before lockdown in March 2020, the Festival is very excited to make a return to live music-making and will do so with a stellar line-up of internationally-renowned guest musicians from across the world. The Ulster Orchestra (pictured) will return to the Millennium Forum on Friday 24 June for a very special concert with local group Acoustronic. For tickets and more information, visit walledcitymusic.com
3.
Celtronic returns for the 22nd year with an amazing lineup of the best electronic music artists performing at venues across the city of Derry. The line up so far includes Nile Rodgers & Chic, DVS1, Paula Temple, Henrik Scharz and so many more that are yet to be announced. More info at www.celtronicfestival.com
4.
Every Voice Festival is returning in June 2022, bringing a brand new line up of music-making activities to Derry City & Strabane District Council.