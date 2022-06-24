10 things to do in Derry this week

1. DER - ST COLUMBA DERRY

Enjoy lunchtime Organ Recitals at St Columb's Cathedral this July. Dr Derek Collins (organist at St Columb's Cathedral) will perform on Thursday 7th July. Nicky Morton (assistant organist at St Columb's Cathedral) will perform on Thursday 14th July. Jack Wilson (graduate organ scholar Ely Cathedral) will perform on Thursday 21st July. Tristan Russcher (associate organist at St Anne's Cathedral, Belfast) will perform on Thursday 28th July. Saint Columb's Cathedral, was the first Cathedral built after the Reformation. It is the city's most historic building containing displays of artefacts from the Siege.