10 things to do in Derry this week

Enjoy lunchtime Organ Recitals at St Columb's Cathedral this July. Dr Derek Collins (organist at St Columb's Cathedral) will perform on Thursday 7th July. Nicky Morton (assistant organist at St Columb's Cathedral) will perform on Thursday 14th July. Jack Wilson (graduate organ scholar Ely Cathedral) will perform on Thursday 21st July. Tristan Russcher (associate organist at St Anne's Cathedral, Belfast) will perform on Thursday 28th July. Saint Columb’s Cathedral, was the first Cathedral built after the Reformation. It is the city’s most historic building containing displays of artefacts from the Siege. DER2320GS - 010
1st - 11th July 2022. The New Gate Fringe Festival will include a unique blend of music, drama, art, comedy, storytelling, poetry recitals, film screenings, exhibitions, historical tours and debates. Year on year the edgy and impressive programmes have celebrated the rick cultural heritage of our city and region and has become one of the highlights of the summer.
Country Gospel Event. Monday July 4 8:00pm - 10:00pm All Saints Centre, Glendermott Road.Artists included -The Ryan Turner Band, Trevor Loughrey, Sinead McLaughlin, Eugene O’Dornan and Kenny Archer, hosted by Rev David McBeth. Tickets Only - Limited Spaces Tickets available from Reloved Charity Shop (opposite Waterside Theatre). Doors will open at 7.30 pm.
Fun School Musical Summer Camp. Monday July 4 9:30am - Fri 8th 12:30pm .Greater Shantallow Community Arts are delighted to offer a wonderful week long programme of Musical Fun, Dance and Song, introducing young participants to the magical world of Encanto, Annie, Mary Poppins and the Wonderful Wizard of Oz culminating in a debut showcase performance of the young people's hard work and talent. Working with some of the city's most inspiring artists/ creative facilitators, participants will experience a life enhancing fun filled week with a healthy mid-morning snack provided daily and a celebration lunch on Friday prior to their debut showcase performance. Monday 4th - Thursday 8th July @Studio2 9.30am-12.30pm Friday 9.30am-3.00pm. Places limited book early to avoid disappointment.