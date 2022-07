2. Clipper Race

Foyle Maritime Festival: Race Arrivals. 14 July 2022 - 17 July 2022. Dates depend on race conditions. Retired businessman Gerard Doherty (centre), is on board the Ha Long Bay boat currently racing to Derry from New York. Gerard Doherty will have travelled some 16,000 nautical miles when he arrives in Derry city later this month. Picture by by Jean-Marcus Strole Photography

Photo: PA Media