10 things to do in Derry this week

2. Rob Beckett- Wallop
Rob Beckett- Wallop in the Millennium Forum on Thursday, November 10. Host of BBC One's All Together Now and team captain on Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats. He is also the star of BBC One's Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To You?, Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, BBC Two's Mock The Week, ITV's Play To The Whistle, ITV2's Celebrity Juice and Sky's A League of Their Own. In addition, he is a host of Dave's podcast, The Magic Sponge, alongside Jimmy Bullard and Ian Smith. This show has been rescheduled from 26th November 2021 and from 23rd Sept 2022. All original tickets remain valid.
