News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The Producers in the The Playhouse on November 9 - 20. Wednesdays to Saturdays 8pm, Sunday matinees (13, 20 Nov) 3pm. Considered one of the funniest musicals ever to grace the stage, the comical story follows down-and-out producer Max Bialystock who decides the only way to make any money out of showbiz is to produce the worst musical ever, get it financed and then run off with the leftovers once the show has flopped. Alongside the worst director they can find, Max and his hapless accountant set about producing Broadway's newest show: Hitler – The Musical! Presented by arrangement with Josef Weinberger Limited on behalf of Musical Theatre International of New York. Ages 15+. Contains adult content.

10 things to do in Derry this week

There’s plenty on in Derry this week, especially for music lovers.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
3 minutes ago

What will you be up to?

1. Nutcracker Sweeties

Nutcracker Sweeties in the Millennium Forum. It's a magical Christmas Eve. Ciara and her brother Fionn are on a shopping trip to a famous department store in Dublin. They wander off from their parents and the magic of Nutcracker and Christmas begins… The two are rescued by the Nutcracker doll who comes to life before they are surrounded by a glorious blizzard of snowflakes.The Sugar Plum fairy greets them leading Ciara into the kingdom of the sweets where the beautiful Christmas windows come to life. Choreographed by Morgann Runacre-Temple, this exciting production of the festive classic performed by a cast of world-class dancers will appeal to audiences of all ages with its fairy-tale magic, beautiful costumes and a re-imagined Tchaikovsky score. A tale of wondrous adventure that combines to form one of the most delectable Christmas confections imaginable. Wednesday, November 9.

Photo: none

Photo Sales

2. Rob Beckett- Wallop

Rob Beckett- Wallop in the Millennium Forum on Thursday, November 10. Host of BBC One's All Together Now and team captain on Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats. He is also the star of BBC One's Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To You?, Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, BBC Two's Mock The Week, ITV's Play To The Whistle, ITV2's Celebrity Juice and Sky's A League of Their Own. In addition, he is a host of Dave's podcast, The Magic Sponge, alongside Jimmy Bullard and Ian Smith. This show has been rescheduled from 26th November 2021 and from 23rd Sept 2022. All original tickets remain valid.

Photo: none

Photo Sales

3. Festival of the Dead

Festival of the Dead in the Millennium Forum on November 11. Europe's biggest touring Halloween show returns with its high octane mash up of circus, clubbing and carnival set to a blazing live soundtrack spanning rock, metal and the dark side of dnb and electronic music. With our new hoard of giant creatures, 4 metre tall puppets, magical creations and enigmatic characters ready to take your breath away. Our guests are as much a part of the show as the performers. Come dressed in your deathly best!

Photo: none

Photo Sales

4. The Playhouse - The Rights Of Nature

Starting with a presentation and conversation about the history of The Rights of Nature movement and the work being done here in the Northwest. Katie O'Donnell from Teach The Future NI and Eco-Art will lead a banner-making workshop and creative play space. All materials will be provided along with refreshments, and children are very welcome. You will be encouraged to bring your banners along to the march for The Rights of Nature from Prehen Woods to the Train Station on Saturday 12 November. For further information or to discuss any access needs, please contact Paula Larkin at [email protected]

Photo: none

Photo Sales
Derry
Next Page
Page 1 of 3