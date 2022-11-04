10 things to do in Derry this week

1. Nutcracker Sweeties

Nutcracker Sweeties in the Millennium Forum. It's a magical Christmas Eve. Ciara and her brother Fionn are on a shopping trip to a famous department store in Dublin. They wander off from their parents and the magic of Nutcracker and Christmas begins… The two are rescued by the Nutcracker doll who comes to life before they are surrounded by a glorious blizzard of snowflakes.The Sugar Plum fairy greets them leading Ciara into the kingdom of the sweets where the beautiful Christmas windows come to life. Choreographed by Morgann Runacre-Temple, this exciting production of the festive classic performed by a cast of world-class dancers will appeal to audiences of all ages with its fairy-tale magic, beautiful costumes and a re-imagined Tchaikovsky score. A tale of wondrous adventure that combines to form one of the most delectable Christmas confections imaginable. Wednesday, November 9.

