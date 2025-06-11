10,000 expected to attend All Ireland Pipe Band Championships in Derry in July

By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Jun 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 13:15 BST

Ten thousand people are expected to attend the All Ireland Pipe Band Championships at Ebrington in July, Emma Little-Pengelly has said.

The Deputy First Minister said the forthcoming event in Derry will showcase the depth and richness of the marching bands scene.

"It is absolutely fantastic that the Ebrington site will host the spectacular display that is the All Ireland Pipe Band Championships. It is estimated that around 10,000 people will attend.

"I appeal for people to attend if they are in the area, because it will be a really good day. I know that the folks in the north-west are looking forward to it.

Pictured left to right are; First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Drum Major Jamie-Lee Wilson - Bready Ulster Scots Pipe Band and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

"The First Minister and I had the opportunity to formally launch the championships. I am really looking forward to it. It plays into the incredible depth and richness of the marching bands scene here,” she said.

Mrs. Little-Pengelly said she was pleased the Communities Minister Gordon Lyons was able to increase funding but acknowledged there is much more demand than supply.

"This year, we are looking forward to supporting our marching bands again. It is not just about the value that the funding gives to the members of the bands and the music that they play; it is about the value that they give back through the money that the band scene has generated over the years. It is important to recognise that value. We are very proud of our marching bands in Northern Ireland,” she said.

The 78th All Ireland Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships will take place at Ebrington on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

