Mark Kavanagh, Nicole Clifford, Vic Walker, Bernie Campbell, Mena Allen, Sindy Barbour, Decky Tyre relaxing during Mena's birthday party.Mark Kavanagh, Nicole Clifford, Vic Walker, Bernie Campbell, Mena Allen, Sindy Barbour, Decky Tyre relaxing during Mena's birthday party.
102 Pictures of birthdays, Communions and parties from May 2003

There were loads of parties at the end of May 200 and the Derry Journal was there to capture them all.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 24th May 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:25 BST

This is the first time most of these pictures have been published in print.

Mena Allen's 40th birthday party in the Argyle Arms

Mena Allen's 40th birthday party in the Argyle Arms

Andy Powell, Mena Allen and Cahir Lees pose for a photo

Andy Powell, Mena Allen and Cahir Lees pose for a photo

Nicole Kavanagh, Sean Kavanagh, Paul Allen, Donna Kavanagh, Aideen Tyre, Kim Allen, Kieran Tyre, Rebecca Allen all enjoying the party in the Argyle Arms

Nicole Kavanagh, Sean Kavanagh, Paul Allen, Donna Kavanagh, Aideen Tyre, Kim Allen, Kieran Tyre, Rebecca Allen all enjoying the party in the Argyle Arms

Sindy Barbour, Mena Allen, Paul Kelly, Frank Harkin, Chris Harkin.

Sindy Barbour, Mena Allen, Paul Kelly, Frank Harkin, Chris Harkin.

