105 brilliant pics of Foyle Cycling Club's Cyclo-cross race in Derry's St Columb's Park
Foyle Cycling Club hosted the first round of the Ulster Cyclo-cross series in St Columb’s Park on Sunday, October 1.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 5th Oct 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 10:14 BST
Cyclo-cross is a form of cycling which sees the rider cover different types of terrain, from wooded areas, grass, pavements and roads. The races are usually carried out in Autumn and Winter.
Posting on Facebook, Foyle Cycling Club said they had an ‘absolute blast’ during the event and ‘can’t wait’ for the next race.
