108th anniversary of the Easter Rising marked in Derry

Sinn Féin and the Derry Republican Graves Association have marked the 108th anniversary of the Easter Rising with a march from Westland to the republican monument in Derry City Cemetery where Declan Kearney delivered the main oration.