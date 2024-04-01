Sinn Féin and the Derry Republican Graves Association have marked the 108th anniversary of the Easter Rising in Derry.Sinn Féin and the Derry Republican Graves Association have marked the 108th anniversary of the Easter Rising in Derry.
108th anniversary of the Easter Rising marked in Derry

Sinn Féin and the Derry Republican Graves Association have marked the 108th anniversary of the Easter Rising with a march from Westland to the republican monument in Derry City Cemetery where Declan Kearney delivered the main oration.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 1st Apr 2024, 12:03 BST

Ceremonies also took place at the Shantallow Monument (Racecourse Road) and Waterside (Rose Court), Creggan (Central Drive) and the Bogside/Brandywell (Lecky Road).

Easter Commemoration

Sinn Féin and the Derry Republican Graves Association have marked the 108th anniversary of the Easter Rising in Derry.

Easter Commemoration

Sinn Féin and the Derry Republican Graves Association have marked the 108th anniversary of the Easter Rising in Derry.

Easter Commemoration

Sinn Féin and the Derry Republican Graves Association have marked the 108th anniversary of the Easter Rising in Derry.

Sinn Féin and the Derry Republican Graves Association have marked the 108th anniversary of the Easter Rising.

Easter

Sinn Féin and the Derry Republican Graves Association have marked the 108th anniversary of the Easter Rising.

