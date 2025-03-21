11 brilliant photos of Mellow Deeds choir performance during St Patrick's Day

A packed hall decorated in green and gold matched the choir’s colourful costumes and all in attendance were entertained by old favourites such as ‘The Gem of The Roe’; ‘It’s A Long Way to Tipperary’; ‘The Green Green Grass of Home’; as well as Old Irish singalongs ‘I’m A Rambler, I’m A Gambler’ and ‘I’ll Tell Me Ma!’ with audience participation beginning after the first song.

Sinead Devine, DEEDS Co-Ordinator said ‘The group were delighted to be able to perform for family and friends under the directorship of musical director Anna Nolan and sung some of their favourite songs. It was truly great to see such a turnout to support our choir who put in a lot of work in practice for the event.

The morning programme lasted an hour and the DEEDS social groups then mingled with families, had photos taken and enjoyed some light refreshments.

Speaking after the St. Patrick’s Day performance, Mellow DEEDS musical director Anna Nolan commented ‘Music is a wonderful connector for those living with dementia. Our Mellow DEEDS members enjoy coming together every Monday to practice and share their love of music and it’s a great way to start the working week as it is so uplifting to hear those voices and to be part of the music they love. St. Patrick’s Day is so important to our choir and they were very proud to actively play a part in marking the occasion.’

Adding to those sentiments, Sinead Devine stressed the importance of connecting with the local community: ‘We feel these events where DEEDS members reach out to connect with their families and indeed, the local community is an important part of the work we do at the Old Library Trust, as it continues to support our aim to make Derry and Strabane a dementia-friendly city and district. Well done to all our performers today and looking forward to many more similar events in the coming months.’

